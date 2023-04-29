Beechlawn Hotel: Extensive bistro menu really has something for everyone

SITUATED in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of Belfast, The Beechlawn Hotel has recently completed a £3 million extensive refurbishment program and the outcome is a stylish and contemporary hotel.

With 42 spacious bedrooms, a bar and restaurant and several function rooms, it is your one-stop shop for all things hospitality.

The Beechlawn Hotel remains a popular eating spot for locals and on a Tuesday evening after work, I went along to give it a go.

The Bistro offers a warm and friendly atmosphere to suit all diners whether it’s a casual lunch or a special occasion, it is the perfect setting for all the family.

We were shown to our table by the bistro's lovely and friendly staff, who I must say were very attentive throughout our visit.

The Bistro menu is extensive to say the least, with a full range of starts, main courses, side orders and desserts to choose from, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Two courses for £20.95 or three courses for £25.95 is excellent value, especially during these tough economic times.

For starter, me and my colleague opted to share the Baby Back Ribs. They were slow-cooked succulent pork ribs, cooked in a hickery BBQ sauce. The meat was so well-cooked it literally fell off the bone and the mouth-watering sauce leaves you with the temptation to pick up another one and lick your lips of course!

For mains, I went for the Loaded Burger after seeing it being served to a diner at a table nearby. A 6oz beef burger, rested on a floury bap with lettuce and tomato and topped with melted cheese, maple bacon, onion rings and relish. To say it was loaded is an understatement, it was delicious, full of flavour and everything a burger should be.

I upgraded my side order from the standard chunky chips to garlic potatoes, which are a personal favourite of mine and they did not disappoint either.

My colleague across the table was recommended the 10oz Sirloin Steak, which was topped with onion rings, mushrooms, cherry vine tomatoes and a side of chunky chips and peppercorn sauce. He informed me the steak was cooked to perfection (medium-rare was his choice). There is an £8 supplement for the steak if choosing the two-course or three-course offer but well worth it.

I must say the portions are very generous at the Beechlawn, but to get the full experience, we did leave a bit of room for dessert – it would be rude not to.

I opted for the Cheesecake of the day, which on this occasion was Oreo. Served with a choice of fresh cream or ice-cream, you could tell it was homemade with the freshness and the crumbly nature of its texture. It was simply superb!

My dining companion was recommended the Fresh Fruit Pavlova, which was one of the largest pieces of the popular dessert I have ever seen! When it arrived, he joked to the waitress that he didn't know whether to climb it or eat it but it is safe to say it was devoured soon after.

The chefs at the Beechlawn Hotel deserve credit for putting together a varied menu that offers excellent value for money, providing exciting choices for all palates.

All food is thoughtfully produced and locally sourced, which is always good to hear also.

With our stomachs full, it was a very impressive feed and we couldn't wait to tell our somewhat jealous work colleagues all about it.

There is also a lovely outdoor space, perfect for enjoying a light snack or some tasty cocktails and chilled beers.

A return visit is definitely on the cards as we head into the summer evenings.

Book your table now here.