We’re back.

And we’ve got your back.

The last 16 months have seen West Belfast challenged like never before by the coronavirus pandemic. But now the work of REBUILDING begins.

There no place better to start that raising a glass to the heroes who have helped us through the Covid storm even as we row in behind their efforts to build anew.

Send us your nominations for the Best of the West 2021 so that we can prepare a shortlist of finalists for a public vote.

Our shortlisted nominees will join us at an epic celebration in the Devenish on 3 September. However, with numbers still likely to be restricted, we will also broadcast the awards presentations virtually.

Nevertheless, we will push ahead with a virtual awards celebration on that date. We will also relaunch voting on 3 September.

There is a long road yet to travel before the threat from Covid-19 has gone. But we appear to have weathered the worst of the storm. The onus now is on coming together as a community to regroup, revive and rebuild. Best of the West 2021 will be a crucial milestone in that process. Nominate your Rebuilding Heroes today.

