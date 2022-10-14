77 homes at Brookfield Mill ready from November

THE transformation of a historic North Belfast Mill into social housing is nearing completion.

The Brookfield Mill complex in Ardoyne comprises a four storey linen factory built in 1850. It closed in the early 1960s. The Flax Trust converted the building into a small business incubator centre in 1977.

Four years ago, the building was acquired by Keltbray and is being delivered by EHA in partnership with Kerr Property for Clanmil Housing Association with the Boyd Partnership architects.

Seventy-seven apartments are scheduled to be handed over to residents from November.

The total investment in Brookfield Mill is £13.1m with £7.1m grant support from the Department for Communities via the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and £6m investment from Clanmil.

This week, the North Belfast News were invited for a tour at the site as work nears completion.

Martin Conlon from Keltbray said: "We negotiated a deal with the Flax Trust, who were very supportive of social housing for the local community rather than demolish it or let it rot and ruin.

"We then went to Clanmil and got planning permission through pretty quick.

"The idea was to keep the plans as traditional as possible to maintain the history of the mill.

"We all know about the need for social housing in North Belfast. There is a massive demand and we look forward to people moving in at the end of the year."

Meanwhile, Clanmil are to hand over 24 apartments to tenants of a new development in Ardoyne this Thursday. The apartments are located on the site of the former St Gemma’s Secondary School and provide much-needed homes to people in an area of high housing need.

Also on the site is a development of houses in Galgani Crescent which were handed over to 29 families earlier this summer.

A spokesperson for Clanmil said: "At Clanmil, our purpose is to provide homes for people to live well.

"We believe that everyone should have a great home and we provide high quality, affordable homes for over 10,500 people across Northern Ireland including families, older people, those with support needs and shared communities.

"We also provide homes for market rent, as well as helping to facilitate home ownership for people who are not in a position to purchase homes outright. Clanmil’s social housing lettings are regulated by the Common Selection Scheme."