GALLERY: Muslims come together for Eid Al-Adha festival in Botanic Gardens

HUNDREDS of muslims have come together in South Belfast to mark the start of annual Eid Al-Adha festival.

At the event organised by the Belfast Islamic Centre and the Belfast Multi Cultural Association, families and friends gathered for Eid Al-Adha prayers and Eid Festival at Botanic Gardens on Wednesday morning.

Insha'Allah, By the Will of Allah, the Eid prayer, was said after which festival-goers visited the various stalls, displaying traditional items, Halal food and face-painting.

The event continued until 5pm.

Eid Al-Adha is considered the holier of the two Eid festivals observed by Muslims each year.

It follows the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr in April, which brings to an end the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Eid Al-Adha festival lasts for four days and will come to an end on the evening of Sunday, July 2.