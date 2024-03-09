Exploring the impact of internment on families and communities

Speakers at the event Graham Jackson, PRONI; Fra McCann, former internee; and Lorraine Bourke, PRONI; with Frances McNally and Dr Jim Mc Greevy from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

A REPUBLICAN ex-prisoners' group has launched a groundbreaking project looking at the impact of internment.

Coiste na nIarchimí launched 'Exploring the Heritage of Internment' at Ionad Eileen Howell, St Comgall’s.

The project aims to delve into the impact of internment on families and communities since the 1920s, unearth untold narratives and illuminate a pivotal period of history.

During the two-year heritage project, a series of oral history interviews will be conducted with ex-internees' families and others affected by internment with opportunities for people to undertake training in research and oral history gathering.

An exhibition, booklet and digital resources will be created with plans for a series of events where the public can engage with the project. The content will be guided by The Principles for Remembering in a Public Space, which were developed by the Community Relations Council and the Heritage Fund to ensure stories told in a public space are thoughtful, inclusive and challenging.

Michael Culbert, Director of Coiste said: "We are thrilled to have successfully launched this important project, which will provide valuable insights into the impact of internment on our communities. Through extensive research and community engagement, we aim to honour the experiences of those affected by internment and ensure that their stories are heard and remembered."

Dr Jim McGreevy, Northern Ireland committee member, The National Lottery Heritage Fund; Michael Culbert, Director Coiste na nIarchimí; and Frances McNally, Investment Manager NI, The Heritage Fund

Dr Jim McGreevy, Northern Ireland Committee Member at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage is about how the past is understood and this project will reflect on it, capturing untold stories that will help deepen understanding of people’s experiences. The resulting exhibition, resources and audio archive will capture and reflect an important perspective from this period.”

While developing the project Coiste has had guidance from PRONI which has experience in the ethical framework that underpins oral history projects.

At the event at St Comgall's, Lorraine Bourke and Graham Jackson PRONI (Records Management, Cataloguing and Access) gave a presentation on PRONI's guidance on oral history and processes around historical research, further enriching the project's resources and support network.

Additionally, former internee Fra Mc Cann, made a significant contribution, sharing his experiences and giving a personal insight into the impact of internment.