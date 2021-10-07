FULL HOUSE: Blackstaff Bingo celebrates 31 years

ESTABLISHED in 1990 as a family-run business, the calls of ‘two fat ladies’ and ‘legs eleven’ have rang out at Blackstaff Bingo for 31 years.



Having moved premises over the years, the club boasts impressive facilities on the front of the Springfield Road. The family-run business was set in June 1990 by Seán Henderson and last Friday night, they celebrated their 31st birthday with a special Gala Bingo Night event.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Seán Jr explained: “My nanny played bingo and used to travel into the city centre because there was none in West Belfast as such back then.



“There was one night there had been a shooting in the Grosvenor Road area. My father was worried about her out playing bingo. She said to him, if you are so worried, why don’t you open a bingo hall up here?



“A few months later, he opened up Blackstaff Bingo and 31 years later, we are still here. We have moved premises a few times and are now based on the front of the Springfield Road. We have been through a lot, including the smoking ban, credit crunch and now the pandemic.”



Blackstaff Bingo is back after a long closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic which Seán said was a really tough time for the business and customers.



“We thought the pandemic would last a month or two but we ended up being closed for eight to ten months,” he added.



“It was a really tough time for us. For some of our customers, this is all they have. They come in for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat. To be closed and not to be there for them was a terrible feeling and it felt like everything had been taken away from us.



“When you see your regulars, you build up a friendship and to not see them was really tough.



“It made me realise even more how beneficial bingo can be for older people. It keeps their mind active and themselves alert.



“Things are starting to pick up but it’s not what it was before. A lot of my customers would be older people and I think they are still very wary of what is happening compared to the younger generation.”



Seán is encouraging everyone to come along and have a go at bingo, with a great night’s craic a guarantee.



“Bingo is a very social game. People come in and make new friends and have a bit of craic and a laugh,” he said. “Bingo is not all about money. Obviously people like to get a win, but it is a great night out and a real social experience. Considering what we have been through, celebrating 31 years is a massive achievement for any business.



“To be still here serving generations of families who have stuck with us through thick and thin is fantastic and I can’t thank people enough for their continued support.



“Our premises are brilliant. We have friendly staff and even better customers. I would encourage anyone to come along and enjoy a great night out.”



Blackstaff Bingo is opened Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The day time session runs from 12-2pm. The evening session starts at 7pm with a free scoop before the main book from 8-10pm. The arcade facilities are also opened all day long.



Blackstaff Bingo, 109 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7AE.

Tel: 028 9043 9757