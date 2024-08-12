WATCH & GALLERY: Thousands throng city centre in 'amazing celebration' of diverse Belfast

AN ESTIMATED 15,000 people turned out as part of the ‘Belfast Welcomes Diversity’ parade in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

Organised by United Against Racism, the demonstration gathered at Writers' Square before marching to City Hall.

“Today was an amazing celebration of all that is good about our diverse city," said organiser Fiona Doran.

“Over 160 organisations, and 15,000 people, took part in the march, which attracted people from all over the city and from all backgrounds. Now more than ever, we are determined to make Belfast an anti-racist city that prides itself on diversity. We will continue to fight to overcome the racist policies of the government, which punishes migrants, asylum seekers and refugees for coming here, and demonises people from religious and ethnic minority backgrounds."

Chaired by the Rev Bill Shaw, the rally at City Hall was addressed by political and trade union leaders as well as by Lord Mayor Micky Murray and Belfast Islamic Centre leader Dr Raied Al-Wazzan.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said she had stood with protesters last Saturday at City Hall to resist an anti-migrant demo. "I then stood with the residents of the Lower Ormeau community who resisted and then stopped the racist mob from progressing further onto our streets. I want to commend those residents for standing up to the thuggery and the hate," she said.

The Sinn Féin woman said she had joined residents later that day to visit businesses in Botanic woman targeted by racists and on Monday had stood with members of the Muslim community as the University Road mosque was targeted.

📍The ‘Belfast Welcomes Diversity Demo’ is making its way to Belfast City Hall.



🗣️Thousands are shouting anti-racism chants as they peacefully march through the city.



🎙️Our reporter @hannahpattJ is there: pic.twitter.com/OAYS5ERS7a — Downtown News (@newsondowntown) August 10, 2024

"On Wednesday, as I stood with business owners in South Belfast, I was approached by an aggressive and angry man who was repeating the racist and hate-filled propaganda which is being consistently pushed on social media and on our TVs."

She added: "There can be no place for racism, for hatred, for discrimination or for intimidation anywhere on our streets and in our society."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll told the rally that “better world” can only be built without racism and division.

“We are here today to say that migrants are welcome, that refugees are not the enemy, and that this city is an anti-fascist city," he said, adding: “We can build a world based on equality and democracy. We can build a world based on respect and cooperation. We can start building that world today."