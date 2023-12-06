THE 27th annual Aisling Awards took place on Friday, November 24 at the Europa Hotel, and with the support of premier partner Open University, we saluted the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.
These are the people who are constantly focused on the future; leaders who look out for inspiration; beacons of Belfast who understand that more unites us than divides us.
Our 2023 Recipients were:
- Person of the Year: Daithí Mac Gabhann and Family
- Hospitality and Tourism Award: Ulster GAA
- Medicare Roll of Honour Award: Prof. Peter Finn, Principal St Mary's University College
- Argento Belfast Brand Award: Ulster University for York Street Campus
- The Movie House Community Building Award: Hosford Homeless Project and St Comgalls
- Cirdan Health and Well-being Promotion: New Script Project
- The Kennedy Centre Outstanding Achievement in Education Award: St Vincent de Paul and Ligoniel Primary Schools and Workforce
- Foras na Gaeilge - Gradam na Gaeilge/Outstanding Contribution to Irish Language Award: Gaeilphoist
- Sean Graham Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award: Naomh Póil CLG
- Concentrix and WebHelp Guardian of the Environment Award: Mullaghglass Wetlands Project
- TG4 Arts and Culture Champion Award: Kabosh Theatre for 'Not on Our Watch' by Louise Mathews
- Belfast International Airport Best Local Retailer Award: Sandra's Nursery Corner and Direct Furniture