GALLERY: All Saints College host annual Christmas pensioners' party

THERE was festive fun at All Saints College in Beechmount as the school hosted their annual Christmas pensioners' party.

The tradition sees local pensioner groups invited to the school for high tea, song and dance, served by some Year 13 pupils.

Guests also enjoyed live music from local singing sensation James Peake.

Lorraine Walker, from All Saints College, said: "Everyone enjoyed the fabulous festive fun with our Year 13s leading the way on the dance floor.

"The whole idea is for us as a school to give something back to the local community.

"Many thanks to all who made the afternoon a brilliant success, especially Clonard Credit Union for the grant."