GALLERY: Annual Christmas concert at St Comgall's is a huge success

ST COMGALL's hosted their annual Christmas concert on Tuesday night featuring Ulster Orchestra, St Joseph's Primary School and Blackmountain Primary School.

The event, now in its second year, has become one of the highlights of St Comgall's Christmas calendar.

"The concert was a great success and was played to a packed audience," said Gerry McConville, from Falls Community Council. "It was really good to hear primary school children singing with the Ulster Orchestra.

"What a show they put on. Everyone in the packed audience joined in and sang along.

"For me this is one of the main highlights in what has become St Comgall's annual calendar.

"A special tribute to the Ulster Orchestra and the two primary schools involved, St Joseph's and Blackmountain.

"It was a great start to St Comgall's Christmas programme. Up next is our Christmas Pantomime, Sleeping Beauty which starts on Thursday and runs to December 22."