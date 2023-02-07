GALLERY: Blackboard Award winners celebrated at the Europa Hotel

TEACHERS, principals and school support staff gathered in the Europa Hotel on Friday night for the 11th Annual Blackboard Awards.

The awards saw 40 outstanding teaching professionals honoured for their contributions to the education of young people.

Every year, the Blackboard Awards celebrate the teaching staff from both primary and post-primary level who have worked tirelessly to support the academic development of their pupils and help inspire future generations.

With over 150 nominations, 2023 was a record year for entries across the profession.

This year’s event was proudly sponsored by H&J Martin Asset Management Services, and event partners Cirdan, St Mary’s University College, Maritime Belfast, Lidl, FLYNN and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.