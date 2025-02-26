GALLERY: Teachers, principals and school support staff recognised at 13th annual Blackboard Awards

TEACHERS, principals and school support staff gathered in the Europa Hotel on Friday night for the 13th Annual Blackboard Awards.

Every year, the Blackboard Awards celebrate the teaching staff from both primary and post-primary level who have worked tirelessly to support the academic development of their pupils and help inspire future generations.

Hosted by Lynette Fay, guest speakers included Lord Mayor Micky Murray, Education Minister Paul Givan and human rights activist Stuart Milk.

A total of 39 honourees were given Blackboard Awards, including nine special awards.

Finnebrogue Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Award: Deborah Hamilton (Malone College)

St Mary’s University College Community Impact Award: Marann Gourley (St Kieran's PS)

Gradam Laoch Oideachais sa Ghaeloideachais: Ciarán Mag Aoidh (Coláiste Feirste)

Belfast City Airport Cross-Community Ambassador: Ross Jonas and Chris Neilands (Play It By Ear Drama)

H&J Martin Educationalist of the Year Award: Jennifer Kennedy and Emma Mone (Edmund Rice College)

Queen’s University Belfast ‘Newcomer’ Pupils’ Champion: Gillian McCotter (St Paul's Primary School)

Flynn Special Needs Education Champion: Claire MacDonald (Harberton Special School)

Mary Ann McCracken Educational Award: Paul McBride (St Malachy's College) and Mary Montgomery (Belfast Boys Model)

AbbeyAutoline Principal of the Year Award (Genevieve McSorley (Malvern Primary School)

Congratulations to all honourees and special award winners!