GALLERY: Blackboard Awards 2025 at the Europa Hotel

THE 13th annual Blackboard Awards took place at the Europa Hotel on Friday, February 21.

Principals, teachers and school support staff were honoured for their contributions to the education of young people.

Every year, the Blackboard Awards celebrate the teaching staff from both primary and post-primary level who have worked tirelessly to support the academic development of their pupils and help inspire future generations.