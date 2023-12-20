GALLERY: Blessed Trinity College pupils perform Elf the musical

THE school community at Blessed Trinity College were treated to a Christmas ‘Elf-stravaganza’ performance from students.

The lead role of Buddy the Elf was played by student Christa O’Connor.

As well as a thoroughly entertaining show, staff and students at Blessed Trinity College ensured that audiences had a Christmas experience to remember, with billowing snow, an inflatable snow globe and a free ride for local children in Santa’s sleigh, courtesy of Santa Home Visits NI.

The corridors were adorned with Christmas lights and magic, whilst Hospitality students prepared a sumptuous tea and Elf themed treats, for guests.