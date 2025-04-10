GALLERY: Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton helps launch Darkness Into Light Hannahstown

THE annual Darkness Into Light Hannahstown walk has been launched with the help of Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton.

The event brings together individuals, families and communities to raise awareness, and help those affected by suicide and mental health struggles.

This year’s event will take place at 4:15 am on Saturday, May 10, with people walking together to highlight the importance of mental health awareness, crisis support, and suicide prevention services.

The launch took place at Suicide Awareness and Support Group Centre on the Falls Road, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

Speaking at the launch, Jim Magilton said: "It is a charity and a cause that is something very close to my heart.

"At Cliftonville last December, we had the devastating loss of young man and outstanding footballer Michael Newberry, who was just 27-years-old and took his own life.

"Anything that can help support or save a life is a cause worthwhile. If you are in that dark place please reach out. Do not think you are alone ever.

"There are people that you can talk to. This is another opportunity, another avenue for people to go and express themselves without fear and hopefully this can help them in some way."