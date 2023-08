GALLERY: Rescue Service bed-push crosses peace line

A CHARITY bed-push took place at the weekend to raise money and awareness for The Community Rescue Service (CRS).

The charity is operated by volunteers and provides a search and rescue response to high risk missing persons. The organisation is dependent on funds and donations.

The bed-push began at Ardoyne shops making its way down Shankill Road, onto the Falls Road and eventually to the City Hall.