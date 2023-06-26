GALLERY: New Lodge Family Fun Day a great success

A FAMILY fun and safety day took place in the New Lodge on Sunday.

Organised by Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) and New Lodge Safer Streets, the day included bouncy castles, slides, fairground ride, hobby horse and sky diver, all taking place in the Barrack area.

New artwork recently completed by local artist Eoin McGinn was also officially unveiled at 3pm. The series of beautiful floral scenes were chosen by residents to replace unsightly graffiti around their homes.

Young people from New Lodge Youth Club were also involved in the event, which was supported with funding from Communities in Transition and The Executive Office.