GALLERY: Falls Park runners' generosity to Foodstock Christmas appeal

HUNDREDS of food items have been donated to Andersonstown charity Foodstock thanks to the generosity of weekly park runners.

Forged Fit Gym in Northumberland Street teamed up with the West Belfast Coolers to organise a collection for Foodstock at last Saturday's weekly park run in the Falls Park.

Runners and walkers were encouraged to bring an item along to donate to Foodstock for their annual Christmas appeal.

Terry McCullough from Forged Fit Gym praised the generosity of the local community.

"We are closely related to the Foodstock charity and any sort of fundraising event we do in aid of them," he explained.

"Last Saturday, we teamed up with the West Belfast Coolers who run the Falls Parkrun and encouraged anyone coming along to take part to bring an item to donate. We ended up filling two big vans so it was a fantastic response.

"It is important to help others in need this Christmas. The work that Foodstock do for the local community is amazing.

"People in the community are struggling. Many of the stories are unheard of. It is eye-opening.

"Many families are sadly contemplating not having Christmas at all this year due to financial pressures and as a community we are pulling together to make sure no child is left behind.

"I want to thank everyone who came along and donated to the Foodstock Christmas appeal."