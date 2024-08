GALLERY: Féile Carnival Parade

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of West Belfast on Saturday for the annual Féile an Phobail carnival parade.

The colourful event began at Dunville Park before finishing at Spórtlann na hÉireann on the Falls Road with the Party in the Park featuring loads of family entertainment and a live concert featuring The Falls.

This year's theme was 'Our Children, Their Rights', highlighting the absence of children's rights in conflicts around the world, particularly those in Palestine.