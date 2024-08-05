GALLERY: Féile Palestine Solidarity concert

HUNDREDS of people braved the rain on Sunday for a Palestine Solidarity concert at the Falls Park.

The event was organised as part of Féile An Phobail and broughttogether a diverse line-up of artists including, The Shan Vans, Frances Black, Tadhg Hickey, Enola Gay, Róisín El Cherif, Mikey Cullen and many more, to raise their voices in support of the Palestinian people.

It was headlined by West Belfast Irish language indie rock band The Shan Vans.

All ticket money will go directly to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, ensuring that funds raised will provide essential support to those living in Gaza and the West Bank.