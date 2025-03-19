GALLERY: Forthspring kicks-off Springfest with Family Fun Day

FAMILIES from across the community gathered at Forthspring on Saturday to kick-off Springfest, a vibrant week-long celebration marking the Spring Equinox.

The lively Family Fun Day on the Springfield launched the festivities with an exciting array of fun-filled attractions, including bouncy castles and go-karting.

Animal lovers delighted in the adorable encounters at the petting zoo, where visitors had the chance to meet and interact with friendly farm animals.

Adding a touch of galactic excitement Star Wars characters roamed the venue, sparking excitement and photo opportunities for fans young and old. Meanwhile, arts and crafts stations invited children to unleash their creativity, filling the day with colourful creations and inspired imaginations.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better way to start Springfest," said Kate Laverty, Director of Forthspring.

"We’re delighted to have done so in partnership with Clonard Neighbourhood Development Partnership.

"It was wonderful to see families come together, celebrate the changing season, and create lasting memories."

Springfest will continue throughout the week with a variety of activities designed to inspire connection, creativity, and reflection on the renewal that spring brings.