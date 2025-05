GALLERY: Gaels Against Genocide fundraising walk in West Belfast

HUNDREDS of Gaels turned out for a walk in West Belfast to raise funds for the purchase of a mobile maternity unit for Gaza.

The walk, which took place on Sunday morning was organised by Gaels Against Genocide and visited GAA clubs in the West of the city, starting at St Paul’s and Rossa before stopping at Sarsfield’s, Casement Park, O’Donnell’s and finishing at Corrigan Park.