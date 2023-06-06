GALLERY: Glengormley School of Traditional Music trad sessions in city centre

PRIMARY school children from across Belfast are showcasing their traditional music skills this week.

Organised by Glengormley School of Traditional Music, the event is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at 2 Royal Avenue – a new arts space in Belfast city centre.

Ray Morgan, Chairperson of Glengormley School of Traditional Music, said: "We are delighted to provide an opportunity for traditional music groups and primary schools to perform live and on stage.

"Our aim is a simple one – to promote and encourage the teaching of traditional Irish music in primary schools.

"Our objective is to provide and facilitate an opportunity for those primary school children learning traditional music to play and perform in front of an audience.

"Groups will be given a maximum of 15 minutes to perform. Singing is also welcome as part of the traditional group as long as songs are of an Irish genre."