GALLERY: Good Morning West Belfast luncheon at Felons

STAFF and members of Good Morning West Belfast held a special luncheon at the Felons Club to mark another successful year.

Good Morning West Belfast, which forms part of the Ardmonagh Family and Community Group, now Ardcomm, provides a lifeline for those elderly members of our community who may feel isolated.

The service ensures a cheery start to their day thanks to a phone line befriending service which gives them a daily morning phone call.

After another successful year of Féile an Phobail’s fun-filled activities and events, Good Morning West Belfast carried on to provide a cultural lunch and celebration for its older adults services.

One hundred older adults had an amazing day in the Felons Club where they had a feast with plenty of food, music and dancing thrown in for good measure.

Richard May CEO of Ardcomm said: "This was part of our programme which is funded by the Big Lottery, to fight loneliness and isolation which is an everyday experience for many older adults within our community.

"Social isolation can affect anyone, although certain groups in the community are at increased vulnerability to it and older adults are significantly more likely to suffer from it because of contributing factors such as loss of friends and family, loss of mobility or loss of income.

"Good Morning West Belfast is there to help through providing a daily telephone support service and social events for those who register for the service (aged 60+).

"Next on the programme is a day trip to Newcastle and watch out for our Christmas programme.

"Many thanks to the amazing staff in the Felons, the funding support from the Big Lottery and of course to all of those who attended who made the day special and who know how to enjoy themselves when they get the chance to be together.

"Last but certainly not least many thanks go to the incredible staff of our Good Morning West Belfast service for their dedication and compassionate care who are making a profound difference in the lives of older people in our community every day."