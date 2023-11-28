GALLERY: Festive cheer at Hannahstown Christmas Market

DESPITE heavy rain there was a huge attendance at the annual Hannahstown Christmas Market at Lámh Dhearg on Sunday.

Now in its third year, the huge crowd enjoyed the many family fun-filled festive events, including a visit from Santa and his reindeers.

From delicious food, drinks and entertainment to a wide array of merchandise from stallholders, Lámh Dhearg was transformed into a Winter Wonderland with something for all the family.

Hannahstown Community Association would like to acknowledge the generous funding of the event from the Belfast City Council, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Hannahstown Credit Union.