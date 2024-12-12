GALLERY: Festive family fun at Hannahstown Christmas Market

THERE was plenty of Christmas cheer for all the family at the annual Hannahstown Christmas Market at Lámh Dhearg.

Now in its fourth year, the popular community event, organised by Hannahstown Community Association went ahead despite the threat of Storm Darragh at the weekend.

The market welcomed 25 different traders offering a festive array of artisan crafts, gifts, Christmas fayre, tasty hot food and drinks stalls and a visit from Santa and his reindeer to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Paul Buchanan, from Hannahstown Community Association, said: "Another successful event and it was great to see so many attend and enjoy the many festive activities on offer.

"Hannahstown Community Association would like to acknowledge all who attended and a special thanks to the Housing Executive, Belfast City Council and Hannahstown Credit Union for their generous sponsorship."