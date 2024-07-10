GALLERY: Summer Fun with the Indoor Fun Day at Glen Parent Youth Group

GLEN Parent Youth Group's annual Summer Scheme and Summer Camp got off to a great start with over 150 young people enjoying the Indoor Fun Day and 90 having a great day at Newcastle on Friday.

Over 200 young people have registered and over the next seven weeks they will have great fun at outdoor trips and activities including Mount Panther, Newcastle, Cocos, Belfast Zoo, Portrush Water Park, Lost City Golf, Airtastic, Jumping Jacks and Water Sports.

Jack, one of the Senior Volunteers at Glen Parent, said: "After volunteering last year, I knew I wanted to help out again this year.

"It keeps me busy over the summer, despite missing out on lie-ins and it gives me a lot of experience volunteering with the junior age ranges."

Added Mel Carville: "In addition to a wide range of indoor activities, there are lots of new trips and outdoor activities for young people to enjoy. Stay tuned and watch out for our Facebook Page for daily pictures and updates of our amazing young people making the most memorable memories."