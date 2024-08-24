GALLERY: Irish Wolfhound bikers poker run for Harberton Special School

A LOCAL motorbike club has raised over £7,000 for Harberton Special School.

Irish Wolfhounds MCC are a group of people from all walks of life who share a love of motorbikes, rock music and helping charities.

The club teamed up with Friends of Harberton, one of the chosen Féile an Phobail charities this year, to go the extra mile for the special needs school.

The school had appealed for funds to renovate some of the outdoor play areas across its Harberton and Harberton North sites. The main event was the charity custom bike and scooter show on August 2 in the Falls Park.

The club also held a poker run at the Balmoral Hotel. The total raised from both events was an outstanding £7,372.

The club also used Sunday's event to promote the Caleb's Cause NI campaign, calling for new legislation to protect post-19 special educational needs (SEN) pupils.

The campaign was established by mum-of-three Alma from Lisburn, whose teenage son Caleb has complex special needs. The 16-year-old has autism, ADHD and sensory and learning difficulties and he currently attends Harberton North Special School.

Unlike England, the North has no legislation in place to protect post-19 SEN special pupils and that's something concerned mum Alma White wants to change.

You can sign the petition here.