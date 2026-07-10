GALLERY: Lenadoon kids enjoy Summer fun at Glen Community Complex

OVER 150 young people from Lenadoon have been enjoying the first week of the annual summer scheme at Glen Community Complex.

It will last for seven weeks throughout July and August

Paul Niblock, Youth Co-ordinator said: "After the Council turned our funding application to the Community Support Fund down there were real fears that may we may not be able to run our Summer Scheme in July and August.

"However, with local fundraising and increased contributions from parents, we have planned a massive seven-week Summer Scheme and eight-week Summer Camp with trips and outdoor activities almost everyday.”