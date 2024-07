GALLERY: Residents extending community garden into surrounding streets

This week residents from Iris Drive, Forest Street, Oakman Street and Gortfin Street came together at the local community garden in Oakman Street for an event organised by the Three Sisters Community Garden Group West Belfast.

Chair of the Three Sisters Community Garden Group, Brenda Gough, said locals have been keen to extend the community garden into the surrounding streets and wanted to create a green space in the alleyways.

Photos by Jim Corr