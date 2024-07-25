Falls residents determined to green their streets

NEIGHBOURS have come together in the heart of the Falls to hail the benefits of growing your own fruit and veg and to plan for more green spaces in the area.

On Saturday residents from Iris Drive, Forest Street, Oakman Street and Gortfin Street came together at the local community garden in Oakman Street for an event organised by the Three Sisters Community Garden Group West Belfast. The group secured funding from Social Farm and Gardens NI for the event and were joined by Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black and SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty.

Chair of the Three Sisters Community Garden Group, Brenda Gough, said locals have been keen to extend the community garden into the surrounding streets and wanted to create a green space in the alleyways.

“The alleyways have been plagued by dumping over the years and residents want to see them cleaned up so that they can be used for the benefit of locals.

“At the event we spoke about the benefits of green spaces outside your door,” added Brenda. “It benefits the elderly because they would have somewhere safe to sit and they can interact with their neighbours and be less isolated. We live in an area of high traffic, so the alleyway would also be a safe place for kids to play.

"During the event on Saturday we asked residents what they would like to see in the area and they want to grow their own food. We have proved in the community garden that you can grow food successfully from containers. We’ve grown all sorts of fruit and veg and have distributed it to neighbours and we’ve advised them in the past about using herbs.

“On Saturday residents filled in a form regarding what they wanted going forward, so we are going to source shrubs, solar lights and trellises etc.

“There is a lack of green space in West Belfast and we are dealing with food poverty and mental health issues, so sitting in a green space benefits your mental health and growing your own food means you are eating healthier,” she added.

On the back of the event, Unite the Union have contacted the Three Sisters Community Garden Group to tell them that they are donating £500 in support of their efforts.