GALLERY: Primary school children showcase traditional music skills in Belfast city centre

PRIMARY schools from across Belfast have been showcasing their traditional music skills at a special two-day event in the city centre.

Organised by Glengormley School of Traditional Music, the annual Primary Schools' Irish Traditional Music Performances was held at the 2 Royal Avenue building.

Ten schools and around 237 pupils took part including Holy Cross Girls PS, St Michael's PS, St Bernard's PS, Glengormley, Our Lady Queen of Peace PS, Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain, St Malachys PS, Gaelscoil Éanna, Bunscoil Phobail Feirste, St Annes PS and Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain.

Ray Morgan, from Glengormley School of Traditional Music said: "The event has a very simple aim which is to encourage and promote the teaching of traditional Irish music in primary schools.

"Our objective is to provide and facilitate an opportunity for those primary school children who are learning traditional music to play and perform in front of an audience, made up of other young traditional musicians from other schools and their families.

"Groups are given 15 minutes to perform and there are no maximum or minimum numbers in a group and every school is welcome even if it is only with a couple of pupils as we want to make the event as inclusive as possible. Groups are also given the opportunity to play common tunes with other groups.

"This year was a great success with fantastic feedback from the teachers and the pupils taking part. There was a lovely buzz in 2 Royal Avenue all day and some lovely music."

Belfast Tradfest also came along to this week's event to give out a number of trad music bursaries for the July Summer School in Tradfest to all the schools who attended.

The next schools event will take place in December.