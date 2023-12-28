GALLERY: Senior prize giving at Blessed Trinity College

BLESSED Trinity College recently held their annual Senior prize-giving day to recognise and celebrate the many wonderful achievements of students.

The school was delighted that the Lord Mayor of Belfast and past student, Councillor Ryan Murphy, came along as guest speaker. The Lord Mayor encouraged students to keep working hard, look optimistically towards their future and to consider how they can contribute to building on the reputation of Belfast, as a great city with lots of opportunities.

The celebrations were topped off with a beautiful afternoon tea, prepared and served by the talented hospitality students.