GALLERY: Sponsored walk for Palestine in the Waterworks

HUNDREDS of people took part in a sponsored walk in the Waterworks on Saturday to raise money to support young people from Palestine and their upcoming trip to Ireland.

On July 20, a group of dancers, musicians and footballers will travel from Lajee Centre, Aida Camp in the West Bank to Ireland for cultural and sports activities and to tell their stories about resistance and resilience.

The trip includes visits to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Tipperary.

To help support the costs of the trip, a fundraising day was organised on Saturday in Ardoyne.

It included a sponsored 5 km walk around the Waterworks before a night of live music from local musicians in Ardoyne Working Men’s Club (The League).