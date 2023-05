GALLERY: St John the Baptist PS 50th anniversary fun day

ST John the Baptist PS held a fun day last weekend as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The highlight of the day was a game between a St John the Baptist PS team – made up of past pupils – against an Antrim select, which involved a number of players on the current panel.

Other activities included handball sessions, nursery/P1 storytelling, GAA football coaching sessions and live music.