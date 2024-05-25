GALLERY: St Kieran's P7 pupils enthral audiences with Calamity Jane

PRIMARY seven pupils at St Kieran's Primary School in Poleglass are enthralling audiences with their production of 1953 Western musical Calamity Jane.

The pupils took to the stage this week for a special performance for visitors from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and Kilwee Care Home as well as family and friends.

Principal Philip Fusco said: "This film has long been a family favourite and features numerous well-known songs, which you will be humming to yourself throughout the rest of the day.

"In addition to Calamity, the show also has many other infamous characters – Lieutenant Gilmartin, Wild Bill Hickok, Adelaid Adams and of course who could forget Francis (not Frances) Fryer.

"The children have been rehearsing feverishly over the past number of weeks and we are very proud of their efforts and dedication.

"Putting on an end of year show requires not just a lot of energy from the P7 children and the P6 choir but also galvanises all the staff to ensure the children are well supported in their endeavours.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to the children and staff, as well as members of the PTA and local community who provided donations to help make the show possible."