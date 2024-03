GALLERY: Painting Belfast a sea of green for St Patrick's Day

THOUSANDS of people flocked into Belfast city centre for the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A number of events were held across the city, with the main parade leaving City Hall at 1.30pm and making its way through the city centre.

Dancers, performers and bands were among those marching along the city’s streets to celebrate the patron saint's day.

Family friendly events such as art workshops, dancing and music performances were also organised on Royal Avenue to coincide with the parade.