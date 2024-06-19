GALLERY: Summer Fayre at Good Shepherd Primary School

THE Friends of Good Shepherd have hosted their first community event at The Good Shepherd Primary School.

The Summer Fayre was a hit with pupils, parents, families and the local community.

There was a fantastic turn out to support the event with opportunities to browse some stalls set up by local vendors and businesses with a variety of items for sale, such as 3D printed toys, fidgets, baby clothes and baked goods.

Children had the chance to have some fun on bouncy castles, have their faces painted and get some glitter tattoos.

They even got to have a go at throwing wet sponges at teachers and staff. Friends of Good Shepherd managed to raise an outstanding £1,600 from their Summer Fayre and they would like to thank everyone who attended and donated.