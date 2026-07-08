GALLERY: Summer singing returns to St Peter's Cathedral

YOUNG people from across Belfast are preparing to show off their singing talents at St Peter's Cathedral after a week of rehearsing during a unique annual summer scheme.

The young people have been taking part in St Peter's Cathedral summer scheme this week and are set to perform at St Peter's Cathedral at on Friday evening.

Now in its sixth year, the annual musical course is aimed at young people aged 8 to 18.

James McConnell, musical director at St Peter's Cathedral, said: "During the week, the young people learn exercises to develop their voices and musical skills. They also gain experience in group and part-singing, across a wide variety of music genres, from classical to modern.

"As well as this, there are specialised evening sessions for those studying GCSE or A-Level music, focusing on advanced technique and performance skills.

"Our team this year includes voice specialist Matthew Reeve and the Cathedral music team which includes myself, Rebecca Morris and Catherine Weir.

"The week concludes with a musical showcase in St Peter's Cathedral this Friday at 6pm, to which family and friends are invited to attend.

"The course brings together children from across Belfast and beyond and is a great entry point into the Cathedral choirs – Boys' Schola Cantorum and Girls' Choir – for those wishing to continue in September.

To join any of the choirs at St Peter's you're invited to contact cathedralmusic@downandconnor.org for more information.