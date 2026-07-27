GALLERY: Thousands enjoy first Féile concert as Ben Nicky takes to Falls Park stage

THOUSANDS of people braved the weather on Saturday night as DJ Ben Nicky took to the Falls Park stage for the opening Féile an Phobail concert.

The electronic dance music star promised 'Belfast’s biggest ever laser show' and the show did not disappoint.

It featured 100 lasers, with permission even sought beforehand for both Belfast airports for the extravaganza.

This year’s Féile, which runs until August 9 and features more than 700 events across 50 venues in Belfast, making it the biggest programme in the festival’s history.

This weekend will see two more concerts at Falls Park with The 2 Johnnies on Friday, July 31 before The Whistlin Donkeys on Saturday, August 1.