THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday calling for answers into the death of Noah Donohoe.
The body of the 14 year-old St Malachy's College schoolboy was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing after cycling from his South Belfast home to the north of the city
A full inquest into Noah's death is expected to be held later this year.
Organised by Through Her Eyes, with the support of Noah’s Army, 'Noah’s March – Feet on the Street', the march began at Custom House Square at 1pm before setting off through the city centre.
Photos Jim Corr