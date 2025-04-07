GALLERY: Thousands march for Noah Donohoe in Belfast rally

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday calling for answers into the death of Noah Donohoe.

The body of the 14 year-old St Malachy's College schoolboy was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing after cycling from his South Belfast home to the north of the city

A full inquest into Noah's death is expected to be held later this year.

Organised by Through Her Eyes, with the support of Noah’s Army, 'Noah’s March – Feet on the Street', the march began at Custom House Square at 1pm before setting off through the city centre.

Photos Jim Corr