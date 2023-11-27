St Dominic's and Fortwilliam take the honours at trad competition

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music have held their annual schools competition at Edmund Rice College.

The competition gives post-primary schools an opportunity to perform traditional music and is supported by Movie House Cinemas and Matchett's Music.

St Dominic's Grammar School took the honours with Dominican College Fortwilliam runners-up.

Shane McNeill, music teacher at St Dominic’s, said: "We were delighted to take part in the competition again this year.

"It provides a brilliant opportunity for our pupils to perform and compete against other traditional groups of such a high standard, and it also gives a great insight into the fantastic work going in other schools.

"The pupils were over the moon to be awarded first place and we would like to thank Matchett's Music and Movie House Cinemas for the very generous prizes.

"We would also particularly like to thank Ray Morgan and all the team at Glengormley School of Traditional Music for running the competition, and for all the tireless work they do to promote Irish traditional music in Glengormley, Belfast and throughout the North.

"We will definitely be back next year!"

Niamh McCloskey from Dominican College Fortwilliam added: "After the enjoyment of the competition last year, we took part again this year.

"The 16 girls had the opportunity to showcase their skills across a wide variety of instruments at Edmund Rice.

"We took home the £750 second place prize after putting up a strong fight against returning winners St Dominic’s Grammar School. We can’t wait to return next year and hopefully claim first place!"

Ray Morgan, Chair of Glengormley School of Traditional Music, said he was delighted with this year's competition.

"The schools competition has a very simple aim which is to encourage and promote tuition in traditional music in Belfast post primary schools," he said.

"The schools who received the substantial prize money provided by Movie House Cinemas and Matchett's Music were very appreciative and have advised me that the prize money will go towards supporting traditional music in their schools.

"It was also great to see so many of our students involved in the groups from both the winners St Dominic's and Dominican College Fortwilliam, the runners-up.

"We look forward to next year's competition and hope to see even more schools involved."