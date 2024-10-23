Hundreds gather on Falls Road for funeral of Roy Walsh

HUNDREDS of mourners gathered this morning on the Falls Road for the funeral of veteran Falls Road republican Roy Walsh.

The 75-year-old died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 16. Tributes have poured in for Roy since his passing.

Roy Walsh's Requiem Mass was held at St Paul’s Church with many high profile republicans in attendance, including Gerry Adams, Martina Anderson and Gerry Kelly.

Mr Walsh was sentence in 1973 for his part in the IRA’s Old Bailey bombing in London.

Fr Mick Murtagh told mourners this morning: “In 1971 as family life was beginning, in a hugely different context to what we are living in now, what was happening here was a totally different world, as many of you know but Roy ended up being sentenced in England for 21 years — that’s a big part of his story.”

Roy was predeceased by his wife Mary. He is the father of Patrick, Roisin and Seana, as well as a grandfather and great-grandfather.

His Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church was followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium.