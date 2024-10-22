Roy Walsh's funeral to take place tomorrow

TRIBUTES have been paid to Falls Road veteran republican Roy Walsh, whose funeral takes place on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 16. A lifelong republican, he was convicted for his role in the IRA’s 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London.

At his trial in November 1973, Walsh received life imprisonment for the bombing and 20 years for conspiracy along with seven other IRA volunteers.

In a tribute the committee and members of the Falls Cultural Society said they were saddened to hear of the loss of one of "our bravest D Company volunteers".

"Roy Walsh has been at the fore of our republican family for all of his adult life," the statement said. "Roy was always one to lead from the front, never shrank from any task in the defence of his people and country. Many tributes can and will be made of Roy but his greatness as a republican is his true self.

"Roy fearlessly fought for our republican beliefs, and bravely took this fight to foreign soil surrounded by our enemies. Roy undauntedly carried the struggle to them. Roy endured long years of hard solitary prison in England again surrounded by enemies and faced it all with courage and dignity."

The statement said that Roy will continue to be an example for all young republicans.

"Roy never missed any commemorations in our beautiful memorial garden of which he was there from the very beginning, helping in the construction of the garden and right up to the end."

In a tribute on X, his son Patrick Walsh said: “RIP Daddy. Fearless to the very end. Lay him away on the hillside, Along with the brave and the bold. Inscribe his name on the roll of fame, In letters of purest gold.”

An IRSP statement added: "The IRSP in the Lower Falls send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Roy Walsh, who has sadly passed away.

"Roy played his part in the latest phase of republican struggle, bringing the war directly to the front door of the enemy in England in the early 1970s. Roy courageously faced serving time in hostile English prisons, where he remained steadfast in his beliefs throughout.

"He was a friend to many of our members and supporters and he will be a massive loss to republicanism in Belfast and beyond."

Roy was predeceased by his wife Mary. He is the father of Patrick, Roisin and Seana, as well as a grandfather and great-grandfather.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at 10am with Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium.