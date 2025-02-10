Milltown commemoration remembers republican prison struggle

THE last of the four CR Gas crosses commemorating the republican PoWs who were in Long Kesh during the burning of the jail in October 1974 and who have since died, was erected in Milltown Cemetery on the Falls Road on Sunday.

Also commemorated on the crosses are the blanket men and women who were in the H-Blocks and Armagh Gaol during the prison protests of 1976-81 and have since passed away.



Hundreds of republican prisoners who were involved in the burning of Long Kesh have died from cancer in the intervening years. Those who survived, led by campaigner Jim McCann, believe that the British Army used the banned chemical weapon CR Gas to regain control of the prison from republicans.