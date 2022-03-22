OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: The Burning of Long Kesh

BURNING OF THE KESH: Jim McCann has been campaigning for the truth around the use of CR gas at Long Kesh

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by campaigner and former republican prisoner, Jim McCann to discuss the events surrounding the burning of Long Kesh in October 1974 alongside the belief that the British forces used CR Gas on inmates which may have resulted in the deaths of hundreds from cancer.



We are marking 50 years of the Andersonstown News with our new podcast Over The Wire. In each episode, we will be taking a look back at the stories and the people that we have covered over the past five decades.

