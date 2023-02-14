Sterling work praised as refurbished BoI branch opens

BANK of Ireland Andersonstown has welcomed customers and representatives from local community and business organisations to tour the newly modernised branch.

The event provided an opportunity for customers to meet the Bank of Ireland Andersonstown team in their newly modernised premises where they learned about the history of the branch and the building from multi-award-winning journalist Eamonn Mallie.

Guests also heard from two local community organisations who had received support from the Bank’s 'Begin Together' fund.

Paul Doherty from Foodstock spoke about how the organisation was supporting around 500 families each week, helping to empower people out of difficulties, while Gerard Mallon from West Wellbeing spoke about how the organisation is helping people aged three to 93 across the area, with counselling and befriending services amongst others.

Both Paul and Gerard expressed their thanks to the bank and the wider community for their help and support.

Speaking at the event, William Thompson, Head of Consumer Banking NI at Bank of Ireland said the refurbishment was part of a £7m investment in the local branch network. “Our branch network is a very important part of how we serve our customers and the community and we are delighted to welcome so many of our customers and community partners to our newly refurbished and modern branch facility in Andersonstown," he said.

“The team here in the branch provide a warm welcome and great service to all our customers and I encourage everyone right across the community to drop in and see how we can meet their personal and business banking needs.”

Among those in attendance were Paul Cooper of Cooper's Community Pharmacy, Cathal Gilmour of Gilmour Solicitors and Alasdair McDonald of Tower Travel.