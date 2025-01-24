Power cuts and trees down as Storm Éowyn batters Belfast: Pics from around the city

STORM Éowyn has slammed into Belfast, bringing with it winds of more than 90mph and leaving 240,000 homes and businesses without power across the North.

Red weather warnings are in place across the entire island of Ireland for the first time.

A house on the Antrim Road has been severely damaged. Part of the roof of The Chimney Corner hotel in Mallusk has come off.

Trees are blocking roads across the city. At the Donegall Road/Falls Road junction, a fallen tree crushed two parked cars. Meanwhile, there are reports from Ligoniel in North Belfast of electricity outages.

Fallen trees have been reported on the Donegall Road and Ballylesson/Hillhall Road at Junction of Mill Road in Belfast, while The Kingsway in Dunmurry is closed in both direction this morning due to an unsafe electricity pole.

Schools, colleges and universities are closed and most hospital appointments have been cancelled.

NIE Networks have advised the public to stay well clear of any damaged electricity equipment as Storm Eowyn continues to cause significant damage to the electricity network.

As of 11:30am approximately 240,000 customers were without power but they anticipate that number will continue to rise as the storm continues.

Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager for NIE Networks, advised: “We are aware of hazards on the network so we are urging everyone to please stay well clear of any damaged equipment or broken lines and be aware that electricity can jump gaps.

"Where trees have fallen they may have impacted on a power line even if damage isn’t immediately obvious, so please look out for power lines and, if in doubt, stay clear.

"We will only be able to begin to mobilise our crews when the Red Alert passes. At that stage we will be focusing on making the network safe but our plea is for everyone to remain vigilant and clear of any electricity lines.”

STORM CHAOS: A fallen tree blocks Donegall Road near Falls junction

Public transport has also been cancelled on Friday and will only resume "when safe to do so."

The rare red weather warning, which began at 7am will be in effect until 2pm. The Kennedy Centre was among local retail centres which will remain closed until 2pm when the red warning expires.

Meanwhile, a weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office covering the whole of the North.

It comes into force at 7pm on Friday and will remain in place until Saturday, January 25, at 10am.

For the new warning for snow and ice, the Met Office said: "Icy stretches and some snow showers will result in some hazardous driving conditions.

"Snow showers are expected to affect Northern Ireland during Friday afternoon and overnight into Saturday morning. Some small snow accumulations could develop in places, mainly on high ground in the west.

"However, ice is likely to be the main hazard, with icy stretches forming on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall this evening."