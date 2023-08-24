Smiles, tears and hugs as pupils receive GCSE results

THERE were scenes of joy, shock and tears at schools across West and North Belfast on Thursday morning as pupils received their GCSE results.

At Coláiste Feirste on the Falls Road, it was all smiles for Michael McAlastair who admitted he done "better than expected."

"I got 2 As, 2 Bs and 2 Cs," he said.

"I am really surprised I passed Further Maths so I am delighted. I will be coming back to study A-Levels in Irish, Health and Life Science and Sport.

"I am looking forward to having some family around later to celebrate."

Lucy-May Robinson was also thrilled with her results.

"I am actually all bizz. I got A*s, As and Bs," she said. "It has been a nerve-racking summer at times waiting on the results.

"I am coming back to do A-Levels in English Literature, Irish and History.

"Once I stop shaking, I will celebrate with family and friends."

Davor Comisso-MacDáibhidh got three As, three C*s and two Cs.

"It has been a torture waiting for the results but I am relieved it's over," he said.

"I am coming back to do A-Levels in Irish, Art, Life and Health Science and Business. I am going out for a meal later to celebrate."

Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna, Principal of Coláiste Feirste, said he was delighted with the results.

"Tá lúcháir orainn uilig inniu – Irish medium education creates a powerful vehicle for learning and this has been proven yet again today," he said.

Coláiste Feirste pupils Cadhla Nic Cormaic, Orlaith Scullion and Aoibh Nic Donaill recieve their GCSE results

"We have returned to the high level of grades we were achieving prior to Covid.

"In addition, many pupils have gained the top A* and A grades across a range of subjects.

"Considering the significant challenges pupils faced in recent years – missing two years of their personal as well as educational development – they can be very proud of themselves.

"I also congratulate parents and teachers for their huge efforts in supporting our young people. Maith iad!”

In North Belfast, staff and students alike were delighted with results at Blessed Trinity College on the Antrim Road.

"We are absolutely delighted with our simply outstanding GCSE results," said proud Principal Bernadette Lyttle.

"97 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades in five subjects or more and 65 per cent received A*-C grades in five subjects including English and Maths.

"Our amazing success is due to the special ethos within the school community that ensures every adult cares for and supports our students to be their very best and to reach their full potential. Our parents are 100 per cent on board and together we are all so proud of our young people."

Over at Edmund Rice College in North Belfast, GCSE pupils were not to be outdone by their A-Level counterparts from last week as they produced outstanding results with 97 per cent of pupils achieving five or more GCSEs at the top grades of A*-C.

There were phenomenal results across the board, with eight subjects achieving a 100 per cent pass rate at the top grades, ensuring there was a fantastic buzz around the college campus.

The English Department is celebrating the best results in the school’s history with nearly 90 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C.

Principal Paul Berne couldn't hide his delight after the results.

“I share in the pride of our parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 students," he said.

Edmund Rice College pupils Ryan Devlin, Luiza Wieczorek and Lauren Rowe

"I am over the moon for all our pupils and staff, who have worked tirelessly over the course of the two years to make these results possible.

"They have shown an incredible desire to succeed, even giving up part of their Easter break to organise, facilitate or attend revision classes. I am delighted for the whole school community as these results are outstanding.

"Edmund Rice College continues to deliver fantastic academic outcomes and the vast majority of our pupils will return for their A-Level studies. We look forward to continuing that journey of success with them.”

At Hazelwood Integrated College, the school was celebrating its best set of GCSE results ever, with 96 per cent of students achieving five A*-C grades.

Principal Máire Thompson congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success.

“I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results during what has been an extremely difficult few years for everyone," she said.

Hazelwood Integrated College pupil Ronan Lowery and mum

"I would also like to commend the efforts of all of the school staff for giving our students so much support in very challenging circumstances. The breadth of opportunities now open to our pupils proves that hard work brings its own rewards and I wish them all the best.”

Almost 31,000 students received their GCSE results on Thursday. Some 86 per cent of GCSE entries in the North were awarded grade C or above in 2023, compared to 90 per cent in 2022.

Results in the North are again higher than those in England and Wales.