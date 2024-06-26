GALLERY: Springvale Learning celebrates success at annual awards ceremony

SPRINGVALE Learning have held their annual Awards Ceremony at Conway Mill in West Belfast.

The ceremony celebrates the work of their dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly with their students over the past year, honing the students’ skills, capabilities, and employability prospects.

The skills and knowledge gained by their students through work-based learning has helped many young people achieve and progress in their professional and technical areas. Their staff offer important career guidance from the beginning of the learner's journey to completing their qualifications at Springvale. This ensures that students are well-informed about the career pathways they wish to pursue and helps them understand the full range of employment opportunities across the professional and technical areas Springvale offers.

Springvale has also launched their Bursary Award Programme where employers can contribute to a bursary fund for students who have completed a placement or apprenticeship. This will provide students with a head start as they progress from Springvale to the next stage of education, training or employment.

Shelly Higgins, Programme Manager at Springvale, said: “We believe that strong relationships with employers are crucial to our students’ learning process and we invest time and effort to establish and maintain these partnerships.

"At Springvale every student feels welcome, supported, and equipped to overcome any challenges they may face. Their staff take the time to understand each student’s individual abilities and challenges, fostering a collaborative approach that leads to positive outcomes.

A cornerstone of greater West Belfast, they have forged brilliant links with the wider business community through their vocational courses and apprenticeship services as well as the work of their dedicated staff and their commitment to exploring and creating new opportunities for their students.

"Their staff are fully committed to ensuring that Springvale remains a student-centered organisation, offering additional support to their learners with a Student Welfare Officer and Disability Support team who provide comprehensive support services to ensure that their students receive the assistance they need at every step of their learning journey."

Marcus Benkirane, Director of Operations at Springvale added: “Excellence and quality are the guiding principles behind everything we do at Springvale.

"Our staff make every effort to ensure the highest possible outcomes are achieved for our students. We set high expectations for our students and provide everything they need to achieve success and positive outcomes.

"Our Awards Ceremony is about celebrating our students hard work, dedication, and focus, as well as the employers who have provided them with invaluable work placements and apprenticeship opportunities”.

The event was attended by the new Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, as well as other dignitaries and employers.

“Making sure everyone in Belfast can fulfil their potential is a key goal in the Belfast Agenda – our city’s community plan – and Springvale is helping to deliver on that ambition,” said Councillor Murray.

“Well done to all the learners on their journeys so far and good luck in the next stage of their careers.”